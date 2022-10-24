Body of Oskaloosa man found near Lake Red Rock

41-year-old Raymond Welch was reported missing on Saturday, Oct. 15.

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a missing man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Law enforcement identified the body of 41-year-old Raymond Welch, of Oskaloosa, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Welch was originally reported missing to the Mahaska County 911 Center on Saturday, Oct. 15. The following day, officials identified Welch's vehicle at Cordova Park in Marion County.

After discovering the car, law enforcement began searching the lake and surrounding areas.

Welch's body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.

