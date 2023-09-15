Bank of America Building in downtown Des Moines renamed OpenLoop Tower

The newly-minted OpenLoop Tower was originally built in 1966 and is one of the tallest buildings in Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A well-known building in downtown Des Moines has a new name.

The former Bank of America building, located at 6th Avenue and Locust Street, will now be known as OpenLoop Tower.

The building is named for OpenLoop Health, a business providing telehealth support services.

OpenLoop Health began operations in early 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Originally, the company occupied just the fourth floor of the building.

However, as patient demand grew, OpenLoop said they began renovating the second-floor space, which celebrated its grand opening on Thursday.

Just three years after it came to Des Moines, OpenLoop is the building's largest tenant. Still, the business continues to grow, as it plans to renovate the third floor of the building later this year.

“We are incredibly grateful for the amazing growth OpenLoop has seen over the past three years," John Lensing, CEO and co-founder of OpenLoop, said in a press release. "The renaming of our headquarter building further emphasizes our deep investment in our people, our innovative support offerings and the local community we are proud to call home. I cannot wait to see what the next three years hold for us here."

The newly-minted OpenLoop Tower was originally built in 1966 and is one of the tallest buildings in Des Moines.

Over the next three years, OpenLoop Health plans to "quadruple their local headcount" in the hopes of "breathing new life into the area".