Man reported missing from Osceola has been located

OSCEOLA, Iowa — UPDATE: The Osceola Police Department says Dustin Ashley has been located.
ORIGINAL:
The Osceola Police Department said they are looking for a man who hasn't been seen or heard from since Christmas.
Police posted on Facebook about Dustin Ashley, a 35-year-old man.
They said he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black custom graphic T-shirt and skater shoes.
If you know where he is, you're asked to contact the Osceola Police Department at (641) 342-2121.
