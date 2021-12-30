x
Man reported missing from Osceola has been located

They say no further action by the public is necessary.
Credit: Osceola Police Department
Dustin Ashley

OSCEOLA, Iowa — UPDATE: The Osceola Police Department says Dustin Ashley has been located.

ORIGINAL:

The Osceola Police Department said they are looking for a man who hasn't been seen or heard from since Christmas. 

Police posted on Facebook about Dustin Ashley, a 35-year-old man. 

They said he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black custom graphic T-shirt and skater shoes. 

If you know where he is, you're asked to contact the Osceola Police Department at (641) 342-2121. 

