Man reported missing from Osceola has been located

They say no further action by the public is necessary.

OSCEOLA, Iowa — UPDATE: The Osceola Police Department says Dustin Ashley has been located.

ORIGINAL:

The Osceola Police Department said they are looking for a man who hasn't been seen or heard from since Christmas.

Police posted on Facebook about Dustin Ashley, a 35-year-old man.

They said he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black custom graphic T-shirt and skater shoes.

If you know where he is, you're asked to contact the Osceola Police Department at (641) 342-2121.