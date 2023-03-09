2 minors dead, 1 injured following crash in Perry Thursday morning, Iowa State Patrol says

A Toyota Camry was traveling east on Highway 141 near Diagonal Avenue when the car lost traction on the snow-covered roads and entered the westbound lane.

PERRY, Iowa — Two minors are dead and another is injured following a crash in Perry on Thursday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

A Toyota Camry was traveling east on Highway 141 near Diagonal Road when the car lost traction on the snow-covered roads and entered the westbound lane at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, according to Iowa State Patrol.

A box truck in the westbound lane collided with the passenger side of the car.

Two minors were pronounced dead at the scene. Another minor suffered injuries and is currently hospitalized in critical condition, Racoon Valley Radio reports.

The driver of the truck reported no injuries.

Clark Wicks, superintendent of the Perry Community School District, told Local 5 that counseling will be available for students at Perry High School beginning on Friday at 10 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

