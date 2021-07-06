Police: Ankeny man arrested in Chicago with guns in his hotel room

Chicago Police said the incident happened on the 4th of July.

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man was arrested and charged in connection to allegedly carrying guns into his Chicago hotel room.

According to Chicago police, 32-year-old Keegan Casteel, of Ankeny, was arrested on July 4 around 6 p.m. inside a hotel room on N. Lake Shore Drive.

A witness called about Casteel allegedly having a rifle inside his hotel room. Chicago police officers found a rifle and an additional firearm inside the room.

Casteel has been charged with two counts related to carrying the guns.

Casteel will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.