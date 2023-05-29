Search underway for man who fell out of boat on Saylorville Lake, officials say

Search efforts were put on pause Monday after nightfall, but rescuers will continue the search Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAYLORVILLE, Iowa — Search and rescue operations are underway at Saylorville Lake after a man fell out of a boat and never resurfaced, according to Capt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff's Department.

First responders were called to the west end of Mile Long Bridge near the Lincoln Boat Access to search for an adult man who had fallen overboard around 5:50 p.m. Monday.

"We've got a lot of boats in the area, a lot of different crews out here: fire departments, the DNR, conservation, just anybody that we can get a hold of that's going to help with the situation," Evans said. "And I know the metro STAR dive team is also here."

This amount of personnel is standard for this type of search, Evans told Local 5.

Search efforts were put on pause around 9:20 p.m. due to nightfall, but Evans said they will continue searching in the morning.

Mile Long Bridge was closed for several hours to accommodate the search, but has since reopened.

"It's got a high vantage point to this area," Evans said. "So they're kind of using it as an observation area. We closed it down for that reason."

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.