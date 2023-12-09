'Fair Fever' is 2024 Iowa State Fair theme, officials announce

Iowa State Fair officials announced that next year's 11-day spectacular will have a pretty sick theme: "Fair Fever".

DES MOINES, Iowa — Feeling lightheaded from a lack of Iowa State Fair fun? Don't worry, there's plenty more to explore next year.

Iowa's annual summertime celebration unveiled its 2024 theme, "Fair Fever", on Tuesday.

"Fair Fever can only be described as a heightened state of joy, enthusiasm and anticipation. Mark your calendars to 'catch' the very best in agriculture, industry, entertainment and achievement, August 8-18. See you there!" the fair's official account shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the fair's website, "Fair Fever" is contagious and can only be cured with a combination Iowa State Fair foods, games, rides, competitions and entertainment.

Luckily, the 2024 spectacle is guaranteed to deliver just that, if previous years are any indication — 2023's "Best Days Ever" brought more than 1.13 million people to the fairgrounds alongside chart-topping music acts like The Chicks and Jason Aldean.