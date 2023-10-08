Iowa State Fair releases Day 1 attendance totals

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2023 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The Iowa State Fair has brought in more than 1 million visitors each of the past five fair years, meaning that the 2023 "Best Days Ever" celebration has some high attendance standards to meet.
Here's how this year's attendance is faring so far.
Day 1-10 Attendance Totals
- 2022 — 1,016,917
- 2021 — 994,489
- 2019 — 1,064,790
- 2018 — 1,015,768
The first Grandstand act of the fair, For King & Country, brought in 9,480 people. That's more than double the attendees that Skillet brought in for Day 1 of the 2022 fair (4,537 attendees).
The full 2023 Grandstand lineup is:
- Thursday, Aug. 10: For King & Country
- Friday, Aug. 11: Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line
- Saturday, Aug. 12: New Kids on the Block
- Sunday, Aug. 13: Eric Church
- Monday, Aug. 14: The Black Keys
- Tuesday, Aug. 15: Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour
- Wednesday, Aug. 16: Lindsey Stirling
- Thursday, Aug. 17: Maren Morris
- Friday, Aug. 18: Ludacris
- Saturday, Aug. 19: The Chicks
- Sunday, Aug. 20: Jason Aldean
You can track daily attendance numbers below to see how 2023 compares to the last Iowa State Fair in 2022 and 2021.
Next year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 8-18, 2024.
Day 1
- 2023 — 87.380
- Grandstand (For King & Country): 9,480
- 2022 — 82,862
- 2021 — 77,700
- 2019 — 105,585