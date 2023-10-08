Iowa State Fair releases Day 1 attendance totals

With the past five fair years bringing in over 1 million guests, the 2023 Iowa State Fair has some expectations to meet. Here are attendance totals for Day 1.

The Iowa State Fair has brought in more than 1 million visitors each of the past five fair years, meaning that the 2023 "Best Days Ever" celebration has some high attendance standards to meet.

2022’s total of 1,118,763 was more than than 2021 (1,094,480) but less than 2019 (1,170,375).

Here's how this year's attendance is faring so far.

Day 1-10 Attendance Totals

2022 — 1,016,917

2021 — 994,489

2019 — 1,064,790

2018 — 1,015,768

The first Grandstand act of the fair, For King & Country, brought in 9,480 people. That's more than double the attendees that Skillet brought in for Day 1 of the 2022 fair (4,537 attendees).

The full 2023 Grandstand lineup is:

Thursday, Aug. 10: For King & Country

Friday, Aug. 11: Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line

Saturday, Aug. 12: New Kids on the Block

Sunday, Aug. 13: Eric Church

Monday, Aug. 14: The Black Keys

Tuesday, Aug. 15: Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour

Wednesday, Aug. 16: Lindsey Stirling

Thursday, Aug. 17: Maren Morris

Friday, Aug. 18: Ludacris

Saturday, Aug. 19: The Chicks

Sunday, Aug. 20: Jason Aldean

You can track daily attendance numbers below to see how 2023 compares to the last Iowa State Fair in 2022 and 2021.

Next year's fair is scheduled for Aug. 8-18, 2024.

Day 1