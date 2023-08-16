Deep Fried Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese named People's Choice Best New Food at the 2023 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video was originally published on July 18, 2023.
It's official: the Deep Fried Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese from What's Your Cheez is the 2023 Iowa State Fair People's Choice Best New Food.
This decadent twist on a grilled cheese combines a few state fair favorites. The restaurant's signature mac-n-cheese is paired with layers of American cheese and sandwiched between two slices of bacon cheddar bread. But that's not all: the sandwich is then deep-fried and served with raspberry chipotle BBQ sauce.
A total of 64 new foods hit the fairgrounds this year, but only three were in the running for the Best New Food title.
The Deep Fried Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese faced tough competition from the Grinder Ball (Bacon Box) and the Iowa Twinkie (Whatcha Smokin' BBQ & Brew).
8,524 people voted in the Best New Food competition. Out of those, the Deep Fried Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese garnered 47.2% of the vote.
Fairgoers had the opportunity to cast their votes from Aug. 10 through Aug. 14 using the Iowa State Fair's official website or app.
The Deep Fried Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese and all other new fair foods are available for purchase through the last day of the fair: Sunday, Aug. 20.
