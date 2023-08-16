Deep Fried Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese named People's Choice Best New Food at the 2023 Iowa State Fair

A total of 64 new foods hit the fairgrounds this year, but only three were in the running for the Best New Food title.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video was originally published on July 18, 2023.

It's official: the Deep Fried Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese from What's Your Cheez is the 2023 Iowa State Fair People's Choice Best New Food.

This decadent twist on a grilled cheese combines a few state fair favorites. The restaurant's signature mac-n-cheese is paired with layers of American cheese and sandwiched between two slices of bacon cheddar bread. But that's not all: the sandwich is then deep-fried and served with raspberry chipotle BBQ sauce.

A total of 64 new foods hit the fairgrounds this year, but only three were in the running for the Best New Food title.

The Deep Fried Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese faced tough competition from the Grinder Ball (Bacon Box) and the Iowa Twinkie (Whatcha Smokin' BBQ & Brew).

8,524 people voted in the Best New Food competition. Out of those, the Deep Fried Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese garnered 47.2% of the vote.

Fairgoers had the opportunity to cast their votes from Aug. 10 through Aug. 14 using the Iowa State Fair's official website or app.

The Deep Fried Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese and all other new fair foods are available for purchase through the last day of the fair: Sunday, Aug. 20.

For a full list of new fair foods, click here.

Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2023 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.