Urbandale police searching for missing man with 'untreated health conditions'

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
27-year-old Josh Roldan, also known as Josh Boyer, was reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Josh is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5'11" tall and weighing about 175 pounds.
Police say he was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with green “Let’s day drink" writing and tan shorts.
"The Urbandale Police Department is concerned for Josh’s safety due to untreated health conditions," a release reads.
Josh has family and friends in the Davenport area, according to police, and It is possible Josh may be in the Quad Cities area.
If you have any information regarding Josh’s location, or believes they have seen Josh after Sept. 2, please contact Urbandale Police Detective Don Vestal at (515) 331-6815 or by email at dvestal@urbandale.org.
RELATED: Latest updates: West Des Moines School District requests waiver for online learning for elementary school