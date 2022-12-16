West Des Moines officer, drivers injured in crash Friday evening, police say

A West Des Moines police officer was assisting a driver in a ditch when his car was hit, "propelling" it into him, police told Local 5.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines police officer and at least two drivers were injured after a car rammed into the officer's parked car Friday evening, according to police.

At approximately 5:50 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a vehicle in a ditch on I-35 northbound. An officer got out of his car to check on the driver in the ditch when another vehicle allegedly rammed into his patrol car, Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department told Local 5.

Police believe the crash launched the car into the officer, injuring the officer, the driver in the ditch and the driver who hit the patrol car.

The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said. The drivers' status are unknown at the moment.

Three ambulances were sent to the scene to transport everyone to the hospital. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the scene.

"At this time, we are not sure what the Iowa State Patrol's investigation will conclude with, but it is a strong likelihood that the road conditions could have played a factor," Heintz told Local 5.

The name of the drivers and the officer have not yet been released.