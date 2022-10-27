x
Here's what you need to know about the Iowa Attorney General race

The state's attorney general is a lawyer elected to represent the state in legal proceedings and provide legal advice to the state government.

IOWA, USA — With Iowa voters focused on high-profile gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races, let's take at another statewide race on the ballot: Iowa Attorney General.

The attorney general is a lawyer elected to represent the state in legal proceedings and provide legal advice to the state government. 

This year, sitting Attorney General of Iowa Tom Miller (D) is on the ballot once again, running against Brenna Bird (R), who currently serves as county attorney for Guthrie County

Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries this past June. 

Brenna Bird

Credit: Brenna Bird for County Attorney/Facebook

Bird began her career as a prosecutor in 2016. As county attorney for Guthrie County, she is a staunch advocate for making communities safer by "standing up for law enforcement" and "keeping criminals off the street."

As a lawyer, Bird is guided by her "conservative principles", according to her website. She worked closely with both Gov. Terry Branstad and then Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds to take legal action against Obamacare, as well as against EPA regulations. 

She believes Iowans are in need of an attorney general who will stand up to President Joe Biden's "radical agenda". 

Tom Miller

Credit: AP
Iowa attorney general Tom Miller speaks in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Miller is the longest-serving attorney general in the nation. He was first elected in 1978 and has been in office ever since, with the exception of 1991-1994, when he was in private practice. 

Prior to his time as Attorney General of Iowa, Miller worked as City Attorney of McGregor and Marquette. 

As attorney general, Miller's priorities include holding big tech companies responsible, defending consumers from fraud, supporting farmers and combatting tobacco addiction. 

