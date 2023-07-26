Drake's Darnell Brodie granted extra year of eligibility

Drake forward Darnell Brodie will return to Drake for the 2023-24 season.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Last season, there was a running joke that Drake had the oldest team in the Missouri Valley Conference. This year, the team has eight newcomers, but it also has several key players coming back.

MVC Player of the Year Tucker DeVries, Connor Enright and Darnell Brodie are all returning to the team for the 2023-2024 season.

Head coach Darian Devries confirmed on Tuesday that Brodie was granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA.

"He looks great," DeVries said. "He's at about 267 pounds right now which is a great playing weight for him. So super excited for where he's at as we head into this fall and get ready to play games here in November."

DeVries also said that former Bulldog Garrett Sturtz will be a graduate assistant this season.

Last year, the Bulldogs won the MVC tournament and finished with a 27-8 record, the second most wins in school history.