Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard gets extension through 2026

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State has extended athletic director Jamie Pollard’s contract through 2026.

Pollard accepted the extension with no scheduled salary increase.

He was earning $757,000 when he announced 10% pay cuts for coaches and some administrators a year ago to help offset a $25 million budget shortfall because of COVID-19.

"I am grateful to Dr. [Wendy] Wintersteen for the opportunity to continue pursuing our ambitious goals for the athletics department," Pollard said in a statement. "The administration's support, led by President Wintersteen, has been instrumental to our program's success."

Iowa State had its best football season in program history in 2020. The Cyclones played in the Big 12 championship game and beat Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

Pollard also has overseen major facilities upgrades.

ISU President Wendy Wintersteen issued the following statement on the extension: