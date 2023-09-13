Even through 2 season-ending injuries, Drake football player still finds way to contribute to the team

Nolan Engmann suffered back-to-back season-ending injuries, but it hasn't stopped him from playing an important role on the team.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake graduate student Nolan Engmann has only played in two games for the Bulldogs throughout his entire time there. But he's still managed to have a profound impact on his teammates and coaches.

Just when Engmann was on track to become a starter heading into his senior year, he suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee. It took him almost a full year to recover.

He decided to come back for a fifth year at Drake this season, but was sidelined once again due to a torn pectoral.

Even though two devastating injuries, Engmann still finds ways to contribute to the team.

"I've been blessed to be present with my teammates and voted as captain this year," Engmann said. "It means a lot to me and if I can't give back to them on the field, I can give back in other ways off the field. Making sure they're doing good mentally, physically and emotionally so that they can be their best on and off the field."

Drake head coach Todd Stepsis said even though they would've loved to have Engmann on the field this season, his positive attitude and continued dedication to the team is just as valuable.

"His personality, his heart, fills up the room," Stepsis said. "He's such a positive influence on so many of our players and I think it really is a testament, I mean, he was elected captain from our team."