Largest US skatepark opens in Des Moines less than 2 weeks before Olympic qualifying events

The Lauridsen Skatepark is set to host the Dew Tour May 20-23 and will include the only U.S.-based Olympic skateboard qualifying events for 2021.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa is now home to the nation's largest skatepark after more than three years of construction.

Des Moines city officials held an opening ceremony at the Lauridsen Skatepark Friday afternoon to mark the occasion.

Local skaters got their chance to test out the park Friday night before the Dew Tour starts setting up for its national skateboarding competition Monday.

"It's going to open up the skating community. There was never anything big like this, those like Urbandale," said Dakota Langford of Des Moines. "I think it's going to be good because there's going to be X Games and the Dew Tour and yeah."

Those who weren't able to come down Friday night have both Saturday and Sunday to test out the rails. The park will be open from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. both days.

Setup for the Dew Tour starts at 6 a.m. Monday. The skatepark will be closed to the public until May 27.

However, some skating elements will be open to those with tickets for the skating competition, according to the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

Tickets for the event are free to the public and are available now online.

The Lauridsen Skatepark has been drawing more and more attention to Des Moines for a while now. The Dew Tour will include a World Skate sanctioned men's and women's skateboarding street and park competitions.