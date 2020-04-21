Voice of the Drake Relays, Mike Jay, giving back to Iowa High School Track and Field Athletes

Mike Jay should be getting ready for his 46th Drake Relays, instead all meets across the U.S. have been moved, so he's taking this time to give back to HS athletes.

DES MOINES, Iowa — “It’s time for the Drake Relay’s and I would be getting ready and starting to get heat sheets etc."

But this week, Mike Jay’s voice will not be echoing across the Blue Oval and throughout the Drake Neighborhood

“This leaves a big hole in my calendar and it leaves a big hole in my heart. This would have been 46 in a row at the Drake Relays and now and I never dreamt that I’d miss one because of this.”

Covid-19 has the Drake Relays postponed indefinitely, and State Track and Field canceled completely. Those are just the two big ones here in Iowa for Jay, who travels the country announcing meets including the U.S. Olympic Trials.

“From the Dickinson Relays the first weekend of March at UNI I had two weekends off until after the trials in July. Now I’ve got every weekend open man.”

His schedule has opened up, but he agrees with all of these events being moved.

“I totally understand, I totally support it, we’ll see how things shake out the rest of the summer and fall.”

So with this free time, he’s giving back to the athletes across the state—that didn’t get their chance to compete.

“I felt awfully sorry for the kids that, especially the juniors, who were hoping to have this great junior season and started getting on colleges radars, or the seniors who for whatever reason didn't have a resume."

Jay went to social media, told those athletes to send their contact information and stats, and he’s sending that info out to more than 100 schools across the U.S.

“It’s just been crazy Jon on how many kids want to be involved! And the number of coaches all divisions all three NCAA divisions, junior colleges, NAIA, from literally all four corners of the country.”

He has sent five lists out to those schools, and expects more high school athletes to join in.

And as we eventually near the finish line of this pandemic, Jay will be able to make that first call to the starting line and it will have a bit more meaning behind it.

“It’ll be awesome, I’m guessing I’ll be a little emotional at that time. To see what everybody has come through and gotten through to survive and get to that point to do it again it’s going to be special.”