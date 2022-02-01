No. 23 Ohio State women knock off No. 21 Iowa in shootout

Caitlin Clark scored 43 points, one shy of her career high, but missed a 3-pointer that could have tied the score in the final minute.

Taylor Mikesell scored 24 points, Jacy Sheldon had 18 and No. 23 Ohio State outlasted No. 21 Iowa 92-88 on Monday night.

Monika Czinano had 23 points, making 11 of 13 shots, and grabbed nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes.