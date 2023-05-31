Iowa girls state soccer tournament begins: Day 1 results

The 2023 IGHSAU state soccer tournament is taking place at Cownie Soccer Complex from May 31 through June 3.

The 2023 IGHSAU state soccer tournament kicked off on Wednesday at Cownie Sports Complex and featured several central Iowa teams across all three classes.

Read on below for a full list of match-ups and scores.

1A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 31

No. 1 Des Moines Christian 2, No. 8 Hudson 0

No. 7 Bishop Heelan 1, No. 2 Nevada 0

No. 3 Davenport Assumption 2, No. 6 Van Meter 0

No. 4 Gilbert 2, No. 5 Underwood 0

2A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 31

No. 1 Waverly-Shell Rock 4, No. 8 North Polk 1

No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes 10, No. 7 Marion 0

No. 4 Pella 1, No. 5 ADM 0

3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 31