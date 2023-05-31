Iowa girls state soccer tournament begins: Day 1 results

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video was originally published on May 25.
The 2023 IGHSAU state soccer tournament kicked off on Wednesday at Cownie Sports Complex and featured several central Iowa teams across all three classes.
Read on below for a full list of match-ups and scores.
1A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, May 31
- No. 1 Des Moines Christian 2, No. 8 Hudson 0
- No. 7 Bishop Heelan 1, No. 2 Nevada 0
- No. 3 Davenport Assumption 2, No. 6 Van Meter 0
- No. 4 Gilbert 2, No. 5 Underwood 0
2A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, May 31
- No. 1 Waverly-Shell Rock 4, No. 8 North Polk 1
- No. 2 Dallas Center-Grimes 10, No. 7 Marion 0
- No. 4 Pella 1, No. 5 ADM 0
3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, May 31
- No. 1 Waukee Northwest 2, No. 8 Ankeny Centennial 0
- No. 7 Dowling Catholic 1, No. 2 Ankeny 0
- No. 3 Johnston 5, No. 6 Linn-Mar 0
- No. 4 West Des Moines Valley 2, No. 5 Pleasant Valley 0