1 dead, 2 injured following crash on I-35 Tuesday night, Iowa State Patrol says

A car was traveling north on I-35 when the driver changed lanes and was struck by an incoming motorcycle.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead and another two are injured following a crash on northbound Interstate 35 on Saturday, an Iowa State Patrol crash report says.

A car was traveling north on I-35 near the 125-mile marker when the driver changed lanes and was struck by a motorcycle around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

A second motorcyclist in the vicinity "took evasive actions, laid the motorcycle down and slid to rest," the crash report states.

The first motorcyclist, 31-year-old Jeffrey Lawrence of Grimes, died of his injuries.

Both the second motorcyclist and the driver of the car were injured. However, only the driver of the car was transported to a hospital.

The collision is still under investigation.