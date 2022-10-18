Overnight chase ends in crash in Des Moines

Officers arrested the driver, Anthony Formaro, after they say he ran away.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail, and another person is in the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing and fiery end in Des Moines early Tuesday.

Des Moines officers said they tried to pull a car over near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd.. They said the driver took off, before crashing near East 29th and Hubbell. Police said the car rolled over, landing on its top.

They said the driver, Anthony Formaro, ran, leaving behind an injured passenger. He was eventually chased down, and taken into custody. They said the car eventually caught on fire.

First responders said they noticed the passenger, grabbed their fire extinguishers, kicked out window glass and pulled the person out.