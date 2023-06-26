Multiple cars damaged by flung rocks on Grand Avenue, police searching for suspects

Multiple people reported that their cars were hit by rocks or chunks of cement while driving on Grand Avenue in downtown Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple vehicles were damaged last week after witnesses claim someone threw rocks and cement at cars driving on Grand Avenue in downtown Des Moines.

Jaquelyne Fruechte was driving home from the park with her kids in the back seat when a rock hit her car early last week.

"My car was hit and I thought it was a gunshot, so I just kept driving until I found a safe place to be," Fruechte said. "It was just really scary and I had my kids in the back and it was like, are my kids okay? Were they shot?"

After she drove back around, Fruechte discovered that a rock was thrown at her car, chipping some paint and leaving a significant dent behind.

"My windows were open, so it could have hit me and that could have hurt me really badly or I could have lost control of the car, then hit another car or hit a person that was walking by," she said. "So even though it was just a dent in my car, it could have hit me and hurt me or other people, you know?"

While the incident left a mark on Fruechte's car, it also left a mark on her kid's mental wellbeing.

"My 4-year-old was very scared," Fruechte said. "He is actually a little traumatized by it because he cannot stop talking about it. It could have hit mommy and he just talks about it with everyone he sees."

Fruechte isn't alone. After posting on the Nextdoor app, multiple people recounted the same story, in the same location on Grand Avenue.

One victim says that when their car was hit, they had pieces of glass stuck in their neck and eyelid.

Both of the incidents happened last week around 8 p.m.