Fort Dodge police: Boy dies following Saturday afternoon shooting

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A boy is dead following a shooting in Fort Dodge Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Responders found a juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds near the 1200 block of 1st Avenue North in Fort Dodge around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

They gave him medical care before an ambulance took him to Unity Point Trinity Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unknown, and police say they will not release the name of the boy due to his age.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no public threat.

If you have any information about this incident, authorities ask that you call the Fort Dodge Police Department or submit a tip through CrimeStoppers.

