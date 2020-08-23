2 charged with attempted murder for shooting at cars in Des Moines

The victims reported they were shot at while driving near SE 14th Street and Maury Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men are charged with attempted murder for shooting at two cars Saturday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

DMPD Sgt. Paul Parizek said there were four victims total, but no injuries have been reported. There were two victims in each vehicle.

The victims reported they were shot at while driving near SE 14th Street and Maury Street around 11 p.m. Saturday. Officers found evidence of gunfire at that location, according to Parizek.

Officers located the suspects around 1:15 a.m. Sunday at 2nd Street and Market Street. The suspects are identified as Malachi Herman, 18, and William Herman, 24. They were arrested without further incident.

Parizek couldn't confirm if the men are related.

Police recovered two handguns from the men, and one of them was stolen, Parizek said.

They were booked into the Polk County Jail around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Malachi is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons, trafficking stolen weapons and possession of marijuana. He is being held on a cash bond of $100,000 for the attempted murder, according to the Polk County Jail's records.

William is charged with attempted murder, possession of weapon as a felon, trafficking stolen weapons and possession of marijuana.