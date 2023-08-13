Child hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a truck while biking

x
A truck was driving south on Colorado Street just south of 6th Street when an 8-year-old on a bicycle rode out into the street, Iowa State Patrol said.
GLIDDEN, Iowa — A child is in the hospital after being hit by a truck while riding his bike in Glidden, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report

A truck was driving south on Colorado Street just south of 6th Street when an 8-year-old on a bicycle rode out into the street around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. 

The truck hit the child, causing serious injuries. The child was transported to Blank Children's Hospital via Life Flight. 

The driver of the truck was not injured. 

