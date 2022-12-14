1 dead after Altoona collision Monday, police say

Altoona police are investigating a Monday night crash that left one dead at the intersection of 8th Street SW and Prairie Meadows Drive SW.

ALTOONA, Iowa — One driver is dead after a sedan and truck collided at the intersection of 8th Street SW and Prairie Meadows Drive SW Monday night.

A truck traveling eastbound on 8th Street SW and a westbound sedan collided as the truck driver attempted to complete a left turn onto Prairie Meadows Drive SW around 8:48 p.m., police claim.

Police believe the light turned red for westbound lanes as the truck completed its turn. The sedan did not stop at the red light, resulting in a head-on crash.

The drivers were the only people in the cars.

60-year-old Ross Wells of Prairie City, the sedan driver, later died from his injuries at an area hospital. Wells did not appear to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The truck driver, 47-year-old Christopher Cooper of Ankeny, was treated on the scene and released. He was wearing a seat belt, according to police.

