Motorcyclist killed, two injured following crash, Des Moines police say

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the 61-year-old motorcyclist before medics took him to the hospital, where he later died.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead and two people are hurt after a motorcycle allegedly crashed into a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, according to Des Moines police.

Police say they were called to the crash on East University Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle driver, a 61-year-old man, with critical injuries, and his passenger, an adult woman, with minor injuries.

Police say scene evidence and witness statements show that the motorcycle driver crashed into the back of a stalled vehicle.

First responders attempted life saving measures on the driver before medics took him to the hospital, where he later died.

The motorcycle passenger, though hurt, did not need medical attention. A man who was outside the stalled vehicle when the crash happened was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The name of the motorcycle driver has not been released. Police are still investigating the crash.

This is Des Moines' 11th traffic-related fatality of the year, and the second one involving a motorcycle.