Study proposes solutions to documented Court Avenue issues

DES MOINES, Iowa — Court Avenue regulars have seen new measures meant to corral downtown Des Moines' nightlife pop up time and time again — and one new study proposes a few more changes.

The Sociable City Assessment released this week by the Responsible Hospitality Institute evaluates the city's practices regarding Court Avenue and recommends future steps for improvement.

The main takeaways include introducing a night manager to the city's staff, implementing sexual violence prevention programs, increasing DEI initiatives and using the Riverwalk Hub for more outdoor events.

The report recommends Des Moines join more than 20 other North American cities in hiring a night manager. The position would be tasked with governing the city's nighttime economy and following through on ideas discussed at a city level.

More than anything, the position would "serve as a liaison between government and the hospitality industry, as well as connect silos within government departments," the report states.

RHI also advocates for the creation of a sexual violence prevention program modeled after existing national plans, though the report doesn't name a specific campaign to follow.

"Anecdotal reports from servers and patrons alike who have experienced having roofies mixed into their drinks. However, the group could attest to no knowledge of any organized campaigns against sexual violence in social settings, with the exception of one venue that implemented 'Angel Shots' after several consecutive weekends where female patrons reported drink spiking at their venue," the report reads.

Additionally, the study urges for the creation of a rideshare hub and improved skywalk conditions between Court Avenue and the Iowa Events Center in order to make closing time safer.

To read the full 85-page report, click here. A briefer, 28-page version of the report can be found here.

RHI's suggestions are far from the first aimed at fixing Court Avenue's nightlife problems.

In 2021, Des Moines created a Court Avenue Entertainment Zone that blocked anyone under 21 years old from entering parts of the area and required screenings for weapons at the entrance.

According to a Local 5 analysis completed in 2021, the entertainment zone implementation slowed police calls overall. Ultimately, the effort was deemed unsustainable and scrapped.

RHI was hired in 2022 to conduct their assessment, which took place from July to November.

According to the report, "many pointed conversations that took place with stakeholders illustrating how and why intervention was needed" as their analysis continued.

One example cited in the report is how the Court Center building and multiple bars within it were affected after an explicit performance led to Shag's losing its liquor license and paying a $1,000 penalty in October 2022.

Liquor sales in the building were halted at midnight following the incident.

Nearly a month later, two other bars in the building, The Exchange and Beer Can Alley, shuttered their doors.

The report claims the investigations leading to those changes and the willingness from remaining businesses to implement new rules shows "there is a chance to move towards a clean slate of the building, and perhaps, the entire district."

RHI's suggestions have not been enacted, but the Des Moines City Council will discuss some of the proposed solutions at a work session on Monday, May 8.