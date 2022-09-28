Iowa State Patrol begins traffic enforcement project

The project, which will include increased ISP presence on roadways, will continue through Oct. 4.

IOWA, USA — In 2022, there has been 252 fatalities on Iowa roadways. That's equal to the amount of traffic-related fatalities in all of 2021.

That's why the Iowa State Patrol is putting on a traffic enforcement project throughout the state of Iowa until Oct. 4.

"In Iowa last year, 52% of all traffic fatalities were directly related to excessive speed," said Col. Nathan Fulk, chief of the Iowa State Patrol.

Iowa State Patrol will have an increased presence on U.S. roadways and interstates in Iowa.

"The public should take it very seriously," Fulk said. "There's very aggressive driving behavior out there. That's very concerning to the public. It's very concerning to law enforcement, and it's very concerning to first responders. And our goal is to have an increased presence to mitigate these problems moving forward."

Ultimately, the goal of the project is to save lives across Iowa.

"You do get a lot of excuses that are provided: 'running late for work', 'had to use the restroom', 'I didn't realize I was going that fast'," Fulk said. "The concern we have is the dangers they're putting themselves in, as well as the dangers they're putting the motoring public in. We want the public to know we need their help with this traffic pandemic of speeding and excessive speed."

While the project only lasts a week, Iowa drivers should keep a few takeaways in mind year round.