Polk County Sheriff's Office: 27-year-old motorcyclist dies in early morning crash Sunday

RUNNELLS, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Officers found 27-year-old Austin Nyheim of Baxter, Iowa, unresponsive in a ditch near to the 500 block of NE 112th Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 16.

The Runnells Fire Department transported Nyheim to an area hospital, where he later died. Investigators have not yet released a cause for the crash.