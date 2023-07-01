Today’s RAGBRAI route: Tama-Toledo to Coralville

RAGBRAI is nearing the end of its 50th ride. Here is the route for Friday, July 28.

CORALVILLE, Iowa — RAGBRAI L is hitting its home stretch, with just two days of riding left until tires are dipped in the Mississippi River.

Heat will continue to pose an obstacle to riders, as actual temperatures approach the upper 90s. Humidity will send heat index readings to near 110-115° in many areas.

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for all of central and southern Iowa through 9 p.m. Friday.

Today’s RAGBRAI route

Friday’s route is 80.6 miles from Tama-Toledo to Coralville with 2,881 feet of climb. Other towns on the route include Chelsea, Belle Plaine, Marengo, Amana and Oxford.

The theme for the day is “College Jersey Day,” so you’ll be sure to see not just the in-state schools, but college pride and mascots from across the country. Have some photos from RAGBRAI you want to share? Text them to Local 5 at 515-457-1026!

Some important information for riders and residents of RAGBRAI cities:

Coralville is hosting its RAGBRAI entertainment at S.T. Morrison Park and the surrounding areas.

Main Stage