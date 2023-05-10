Iowa State Fair renovating all livestock barns to preserve history

The Iowa State Fair will renovate all of its livestock barns over the next several years, and will cost a total of $25 million.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has $25 million plans to renovate all its livestock barns over the next several years.

The livestock barns serve as the primary facilities for 4-H and FFA youth to showcase animals and their projects during the "Best Days Ever," and of course where animals and families sleep for two weeks.

Livestock barns at the fair have been around for more than 100 years, with the Sheep Barn standing tall since 1915.

Even months after the 2023 Iowa State Fair, communications director Mindy Williamson says crews remain on the fairgrounds to help improve the overall experience of the fair for Iowans in years to come.

This includes renovations on all the livestock barns, but more specifically the Sheep Barn — a two-year project — which will be completed before the next fair.

Once crews finish the Sheep Barn renovations, the fair will move on to the other barns, but they've yet to decide which one will be next due to supply chain issues across the country.

Crews will renovate barns from top to bottom with updated roofing, flooring, lighting, accessible restrooms and offices.

"There's more expectations from people," explained Iowa State Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons. "Electric, nicer bathrooms, all those types of things. So, it really is this balance of preserving the building — especially the exteriors — but then making the interiors really what we need for today's world."

Parsons says the terracotta trim remains one of the most well-known details on the exterior of the Sheep Barn. The fair plans to restore the century-old trim by keeping some of the old material, but incorporating new color into it as well.