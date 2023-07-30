1 dead after UTV accident in Taylor County, Iowa State Patrol says

The victim was not using his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead following a UTV accident early Saturday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

A UTV was driving north on Forest Avenue between 190th Street and 185th Lane when it skidded off the roadway into the west ditch. The driver corrected back onto the road and began to skid towards the east ditch, the crash report states.

From there, the driver overcorrected, causing the UTV to roll in the road.

A passenger, 24-year-old Clelland Beason of Bedford, was ejected from the UTV. The vehicle came to rest on top of Beason.

Beason was not using his seatbelt at the time of the accident, Iowa State Patrol said.