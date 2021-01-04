Homewood Golf Course opens just in time for warmer temps

Seven of the nine holes at the Ames golf course opened Thursday while the other two are getting some more work done.

AMES, Iowa — With warmer weather coming our way this weekend, the Homewood Municipal Golf Course picked the perfect time to open its course on Thursday.

Only seven of the nine holes at the course are open. The other two are getting a little work done before opening to golfers.

The holes aren't the only areas getting some tender love and care— the new clubhouse is also getting some attention. It's set to open in mid-April.

Once it's open, it can be used for more than just golf gatherings.

"This is definitely the most exciting thing— it's going to be a great facility and it's going to be a year-round facility," said Nate Pietz, recreation manager. "So, whether it's the winter times and you want to have a Christmas party or if it's the summertime [and] you want to have a golf outing and then bring the event back inside. We can do both."

For now, golfers need to carry their own clubs for a little while longer until the clubhouse officially opens. Golf carts will be ready for use once the clubhouse opens.

Tee times and season passes for Homewood can be reserved by calling the course at 515-239-5363 or visiting their web page.

Note that the pandemic isn't over yet, so the course does have COVID-19 rules. Those can be found by clicking/tapping this link.