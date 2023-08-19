'Win the city': Des Moines Lincoln football team setting realistic goals this season

After a 1-8 season last year, the number one goal in 2023 is beating other schools in the district.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Most Iowa high school football teams would say that their ultimate goal is to win a state championship. Every team certainly aims for the top.

While that's true for Des Moines Lincoln, they have their sights set on something more realistic.

"I kind of put a challenge to our kids of what's a more realistic goal coming off a 1-8 season and they said that they want to win the city," said head coach Duane Matthess. "That means anytime that we play a city school, we're coming out on the on the winning side of things."

The rivalries are some of the most historic in the state.

"We despise every school, they despise all of us," said junior Blake Butters. "I think everybody hates the south side but I mean, I guess I get why they hate it because we're the toughest people around."

Lincoln will know their destiny quick: they start off the season at Roosevelt on Aug. 25.