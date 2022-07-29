Heimana Reynolds, pro skaters return to Iowa for Dew Tour 2022

The skateboarding competition will take place at Lauridsen Skatepark in downtown Des Moines Friday and Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Today, the world's best skateboarders will ride the concrete waves as the Dew Tour returns for the second year to Lauridsen Skatepark in downtown Des Moines.

This year, some pro skaters and Olympians will focus on street and park skating disciplines, including both traditional and adaptive competitions.

The 2022 event isn't a qualifier for the Olympics, but it is invite-only.

Heimana Reynolds, an Olympian skater who was on the inaugural Olympic skateboarding team in 2020, said events like this Dew Tour helps keep his skills sharp.

"It helps you get into the competitions mode again and really get ready for the next contest that does count for points," Reynolds said.

Reynolds has been skating since he was a kid in Honolulu, Hawaii. For kids and young teens who are interested in learning to skateboard, he has one word of advice: practice.

"Remember skateboarding is really hard," Reynolds said. "You know, you're going to fall, you're going to want to give up. It's going to suck at some point, but as long as you get back up and keep trying and just love it, you're going to have fun."

Other notable skaters, like Keegan Palmer, Jordyn Barratt, Cory Juneau and 14-year-old Sky Brown, will also be testing their skills down by the Des Moines river this weekend.

Dew Tour is free to the public this year. Information on schedules, parking and more can be found here.