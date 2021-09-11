One day before her birthday, Fairfield community holds vigil for Nohema Graber

Nohema Graber's body was found in a city park in Fairfield last week. Wednesday would have been her 67th birthday.

Once again, community members in Fairfield gathered to pray for the family of Nohema Graber, the teacher allegedly killed by two teens last week.

This time, the gathering happened at the auditorium in Fairfield High School.

Family, former students and other community members were there to celebrate the life of Graber just one day before what would have been her 67th birthday.

One of those people was Sabrina Graber, Nohema's niece, who shared fond memories of holidays while growing up with her tia.

"She made her holidays at the farm sparkle, my siblings and I would beg her to make the traditional Christmas flan, the traditional Thanksgiving flan, the traditional 'insert holiday here,' flan... and she would always indulge us," Sabrina said. "She made my childhood so much richer and I'll miss her very much."

Another person who knew Nohema is Father Nick Adam with St. Mary's Church in Fairfield, where Nohema partook in mass regularly.

"I have a feeling that if Nohema could say something to us here this evening, she would tell all of us three things," Adam said. "Always choose the light over darkness, faith over despair and companionship over solitude."

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with first-degree murder in Nohema's death: Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale.

Attorneys for both suspects have requested a bond review hearing from the court and are looking for pretrial release to be granted. The two are currently in jail on $1 million cash-only bonds.

On Tuesday morning, Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown responded to one of the motions for bond review, saying Miller is "charged with a brutal murder," and that he "made numerous statements indicating his involvement."