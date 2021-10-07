Bob Krause announces Senate bid challenging Chuck Grassley

Krause ran for the seat in 2016, but finished third in the Democratic primary.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bob Krause, a Democrat from Burlington, announced Thursday he is running for the U.S. Senate seat Chuck Grassley has held since 1981.

Krause's team said in a press release he will work to defend American democracy after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Other issues he is focusing on include countering voter suppression laws and addressing climate change.

Democrats Abby Finkenauer, Dave Muhlbauer and Dr. Glenn Hurst have also announced bids for the seat.

Krause is the president of the Veterans National Recovery Center in Burlington.

Grassley announced in late September he would run for an eighth term.