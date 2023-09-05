Federal jury finds Cedar Rapids man guilty on 7 charges for Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A federal jury convicted a Cedar Rapids man on Tuesday on seven charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.
37-year-old Leo Christopher Kelly was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony that can carry a sentence of up to 20 years.
He is also charged with the following:
- Entering or remaining in a restricted building
- Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building
- Entering and remaining on the floor of Congress
- Entering and remaining in certain rooms of the Capitol building
- Disorderly conducted in a Capitol building
- Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building
Kelly was first charged in January 2021 after an interview with a Christian news outlet where he said “… you violate someone else’s space … force your way into a building … in some ways that really feels wrong … but, … that [space] really does belong to us.”
Kelly will remain out of jail until his sentencing on Aug. 18.
Several other Iowans have been sentenced to prison in connection to their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
A federal judge sentenced Douglas Jensen of Des Moines to five years in prison for being a "ringleader" during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
More recently, 56-year-old Deborah Sandoval of Ankeny was sentenced to five months in prison earlier this May .
