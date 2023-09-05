Federal jury finds Cedar Rapids man guilty on 7 charges for Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 18.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A federal jury convicted a Cedar Rapids man on Tuesday on seven charges related to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

37-year-old Leo Christopher Kelly was found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony that can carry a sentence of up to 20 years.

He is also charged with the following:

Entering or remaining in a restricted building

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Entering and remaining on the floor of Congress

Entering and remaining in certain rooms of the Capitol building

Disorderly conducted in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Kelly was first charged in January 2021 after an interview with a Christian news outlet where he said “… you violate someone else’s space … force your way into a building … in some ways that really feels wrong … but, … that [space] really does belong to us.”

Kelly will remain out of jail until his sentencing on Aug. 18.

Several other Iowans have been sentenced to prison in connection to their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

A federal judge sentenced Douglas Jensen of Des Moines to five years in prison for being a "ringleader" during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.