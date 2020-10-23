2020 election | Be sure to make a voting plan

In this unprecedented election year, many have decided to vote differently than they have in the past. No matter how you vote, it's important to have a plan.

IOWA, USA — In the middle of a pandemic, many Iowans are voting differently this year than they have in past elections.

Whether it be by mail or in-person, early or on Election Day, it's important to know exactly how you plan to cast your vote.

Here are a few tips on how to create a voting plan:

If it's more convenient, vote absentee. Once you fill out your absentee ballot, you can either send it in through the mail or take it to your county auditor's office in person at any point leading up to the election.

If you're voting in person on Election Day, you have to go to a specific polling place based on where you live, so you'll want to know exactly where you're supposed to go to vote going in.

If you need to vote on Election Day but aren't comfortable going inside the building, you do have the option to vote curbside.

Regardless of when you vote, if you do it in person, you'll need to have some form of voter ID on hand.

If something should go wrong on Election Day and your qualification to vote is questioned, you do have the right to fill out a provisional ballot.