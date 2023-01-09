DSM Christian vs. Van Meter: 2 female kickers share connection on, off the field

While Friday's DSM Christian and Van Meter matchup was the first time Katie Lindsay and Gianna Bennett met up on the football field, they are far from strangers.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Having both Van Meter and Des Moines Christian's female kickers on the same field is a something rarely seen before — if ever — in Iowa.

And while Van Meter senior kicker Katie Lindsay and DSM Christian senior kicker Gianna Bennett may be on opposite teams, they share a connection on and off the field.

"I love it. I hope that women and girls can find a role in football. I think it's fun. You don't have to be the quarterback. You can be a kicker and it's awesome," Lindsay said.

"We lift together and play soccer. We've played on the same team and then also against each other so it's been fun getting to know her," Bennett said.

But they aren't just connected through sports — they also use their talent to support the same cause.

They raise money for Count the Kicks, a health campaign that teaches expectant parents the importance of monitoring their babies' fetal movements.

"People can pledge to donate one time, however much they want or they can pledge a certain amount of money for each kick or kickoff or punt depending on the specialty," Lindsay said.

Together, Lindsay and Bennett have raised nearly $18,000 for Count the Kicks.

Whether it's being a role model for other girls, or giving back to their community, these two athletes aren't just making history.

"Walking through our school which is K-12, you know, I pass little girls in the hallway on Fridays when I'm wearing my jersey and they say 'Oh my gosh, the kicker,'" Lindsay said.

They're also making an impact.

"It's been a great opportunity to do something bigger than myself and get to raise money doing something that i love," Bennett said.