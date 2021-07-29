Here's how Iowa athletes did at the Tokyo Olympics

Kenny Bednarek, a former Indian Hills Community College runner, and Thomas Gilman, a former Hawkeye wrestler, both medaled.

TOKYO, Japan — With the Tokyo Olympics wrapped up, take a look at how athletes with Iowa ties finished in their respective sports.

Kenny Bednarek, track and field (USA)

In his sole Olympic event in Tokyo, Bednarek won silver in the men's 200-meter.

The former Indian Hills Community College runner finished with a personal best time of 19.68 seconds.

Thomas Gilman, wrestling (USA)

A Council Bluffs native and University of Iowa graduate, Gilman secured bronze in the men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling competition.

He lost his opening match in Tokyo, but wrestled-back (known as repechage) to win one of the two bronze medals awarded in the sport.

Karissa Schweizer, track and field (USA)

Schweizer, an Urbandale native, competed in both the women's 5,000 and 10,000-meter races.

Bridget Carleton, basketball (Canada)

Canada women's basketball went 1-2 in Tokyo, with losses to Serbia and Spain and a win against the Republic of Korea.

Carleton, who went to Iowa State, averaged 11.3 points, six rebounds and nearly 33 minutes per game.

Hillary Bor, track and field (USA)

Bor, an ISU grad, failed to qualify for the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase final after posting a preliminary heat time of 8:19.80.

Yinka Ajayi, track and field (Nigeria)

Drake University's Ajayi did not compete in Tokyo, as 10 Nigerian athletes were disqualified for not meeting minimum doping testing requirements.

While the official list of names was not released, multiple news outlets have reported Ajayi was included in the ban.

Ariana Orrego, gymnastics (Peru)

Orrego, a redshirt junior on the Iowa State women's gymnastics team, was the first gymnast to represent Peru in the 2016 Olympics.

This year, she finished 74th in qualifying for the women's all-around competition.

Candelaria Herrera, women's volleyball (Argentina)

Another Cyclone, Herrera, played for Argentina's Olympic squad despite finishing 0-5 in Tokyo.

Herrera totaled seven points against Turkey: four on attack and three on blocks. She also recorded seven blocks against the Russian Olympic Committee.

Michael Ohioze, track and field (Great Britain)

Despite his team running a season's best 3:03.29, Ohioze and Great Britain failed to qualify for the 4x400 men's relay final.